Dan + Shay to drop one of their “most special” songs this week

Dan + Shay have announced that a new song titled “Always Gonna Be” is dropping Thursday, August 3, at 11 p.m. CT.

The news arrived through a handwritten note shared on the band’s social media pages.

“In March of 2022, we met to discuss the future of the band. One of the most important things we talked about that night was our responsibility to our fans who had been with us through every high and low of the past 10 years,” Dan + Shay wrote before detailing their candid conversation.

“We specifically said things like, ‘Dan + Shay is always gonna be a tattoo on somebody’s arm,’ ‘Dan + Shay is always gonna be a first dance at somebody’s wedding.’ We left that night with a fresh perspective on our career, and a genuine closeness in our relationship,” they recount.

“One of the goals we set was to spend more time together, like we did early on, so we decided to write the next day. We sat down with an acoustic guitar, and out of the sky fell a song called ‘Always Gonna Be.’ It was the first song we wrote for the album, and will always be one of the most special,” Dan + Shay share.

You can read the note in full on Dan + Shay’s Instagram.

“Always Gonna Be” will be featured on Dan + Shay’s forthcoming album, Bigger Houses, arriving September 15. The record also includes its lead single, “Save Me The Trouble,” which is approaching the top 30 on the country charts.

