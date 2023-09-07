DAN + SHAY TAPPED TO PERFORM DURING THIS WEEKEND’S COLLEGE GAMEDAY BROADCAST

Dan + Shay have been tapped to perform live during this Saturday’s (September 9th) ESPN College GameDay broadcast.

The duo will serve as the musical entertainment prior to this weekend’s matchup between the No. 3-ranked Alabama and the No. 11-ranked Texas.

The “Good Things” singers wrote on social media Wednesday (September 6th), “COLLEGE FOOTBALL IS OFFICIALLY BACK and we’re celebrating by performing LIVE at @CollegeGameDay in Tuscaloosa this Saturday before @AlabamaFTBL vs. @TexasFootball This is going to be one for the books, so make sure to tune in at 9 AM ET on @espn.”

