Dan & Shay Surprise Fans with Pop-up Show, Personal Phone Calls
By Roy Gregory
|
Sep 18, 2018 @ 9:48 AM
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Dan and Shay perform onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)

If Dan + Shay are determined to give their fans a show-stopping performance, they won’t let a cancelled tour date get in the way. When their stop with Rascal Flatts on Friday night (September 14th) was cancelled after lead singer Gary LeVox fell ill, the pair quickly pulled together a last-minute pop-up concert at the House of Blues San Diego. They sold out the surprise show in under an hour after making the announcement via social media and personally called all those who had purchased VIP tickets inviting them to come.
Dan + Shay were recently nominated for Favorite Duo or Group – Country and Favorite Song – Country (“Tequila”) at the American Music Awards. They have also recently earned a People’s Choice Awards nomination for Group of 2018 and a total of four CMA Awards nods, including Song, Single and Video of the Year as well as Duo of the Year. Here’s a video the boys posted on Instagram calling some of their Fans!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Here’s a Great Jason Aldean Roadtrip for a Great Cause! Are You Putting Your Toilet Paper on the Holder Properly? Roseanne’s Character Will Die Of Opioid Overdose It’s National Cheeseburger Day, Check out These Deals! ERIC CHURCH released the lyric video to his song “Monsters”. Do we really need a self driving motorcycle?
Comments