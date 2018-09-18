Dan & Shay Surprise Fans with Pop-up Show, Personal Phone Calls

If Dan + Shay are determined to give their fans a show-stopping performance, they won’t let a cancelled tour date get in the way. When their stop with Rascal Flatts on Friday night (September 14th) was cancelled after lead singer Gary LeVox fell ill, the pair quickly pulled together a last-minute pop-up concert at the House of Blues San Diego. They sold out the surprise show in under an hour after making the announcement via social media and personally called all those who had purchased VIP tickets inviting them to come.

Dan + Shay were recently nominated for Favorite Duo or Group – Country and Favorite Song – Country (“Tequila”) at the American Music Awards. They have also recently earned a People’s Choice Awards nomination for Group of 2018 and a total of four CMA Awards nods, including Song, Single and Video of the Year as well as Duo of the Year. Here’s a video the boys posted on Instagram calling some of their Fans!