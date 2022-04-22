DAN + SHAY SUED FOR COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT

Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber are being sued for copyright infringement concerning their mega hit, “10,000 Hours.” TMZ reports that according to the lawsuit, the two acts stole the chorus, verse and hook from a song called “First Time Baby Is a Holiday,” which was written in 1973 by Palmer Rakes and Frank Fioravanti and released in 2014.
So far, Dan + Shay have not commented on the lawsuit.
“10,000 Hours” was released by the duo and Justin in 2019. The song was named Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards.
