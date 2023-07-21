Dan + Shay perform their hits and new songs on ‘Today’

Dan + Shay took the Today Citi Concert Series stage on Friday, July 21, to perform and chat about their upcoming album, Bigger Houses.

During an interview, Dan Smyers spoke candidly about the struggles the duo faced earlier on and how working through them shaped their new record.

“Being in a duo is very difficult. It’s like a marriage. If you don’t go out of your way to work on it and nurture that relationship, things can fall apart. It’s something that we realized that we needed to spend more time focusing on,” Dan recalls.

“We sat down one night, hashed everything out and we made a goal. Moving forward, we want to spend a few days, at least, with each other,” he explains. “If we’re not on the road, get back in the room, write songs, let’s hang out like we did 10 years ago when we met because that’s where the magic was.”

“It was one of the most incredible few months of my entire life,” says Dan. “We accidentally wrote I think our best album of our career because of that and our relationship is stronger than it’s ever been.”

While on Today, Dan + Shay performed their chart-topping hits “Tequila” and “Speechless” as well as their new single, “Save Me The Trouble,” and “Bigger Houses.”

Bigger Houses is available for preorder and presave now.

