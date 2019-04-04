Dan + Shay most nominated country act for 2019 “Billboard” Music Awards

dick clark productionsDan + Shay have scored the most nominations in the country categories at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

The duo, who helped announce the nominees with Kelly Clarkson on NBC’s Today show Thursday morning, received a total of seven nominations in categories including Top Duo/Group, Top Country Artist and Top Country Song. In fact, they were nominated twice in that last category.

Other country acts who earned multiple nominations include Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Florida Georgia Line, all of whom have four, and Jason Aldean, who has three. Maren Morris also earned three nominations for Top Country Female Artist, along with Top Radio Song and Top Dance/Electronic Song for her Zedd collaboration “The Middle.”

Taylor Swift holds the record for the most-ever wins in Billboard Music Awards history with 23 wins, while Garth Brooks is close behind with 19.

The Billboard Music Awards will air live from Las Vegas May 1 on NBC.

Here are the nominees in some of the country categories:

Top Country Artist

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Top Country Male Artist

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Old Dominion

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Top Country Album

Jason Aldean, Rearview Town

Kane Brown, Kane Brown

Luke Combs, This One’s For You

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty

Top Country Song

Kane Brown, “Heaven”

Luke Combs, “She Got the Best of Me”

Dan + Shay, “Speechless”

Dan + Shay, “Tequila”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”

