Dan + Shay, Maren Morris To Perform On CMT Music Awards
Dan + Shay, Maren Morris, Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Little Big Town and Ashley McBryde are all set to perform on the CMT Music Awards, taking place in Nashville on Oct. 21st at 8 p.m, ET. The show will air on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land.
Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett lead the list of 2020 CMT Music Awards nominees with three nods each. Double nominees include Carrie Underwood, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Blanco Brown, and The Chicks.
Additional performers and host will be announced soon.
Fan voting is open until 12 p.m. ET on Oct. 12th, click HERE TO CAST YOUR VOTE.