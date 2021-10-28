      Weather Alert

DAN + SHAY, LUKE COMBS UP FOR PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS

Oct 28, 2021 @ 7:49am
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of music group Dan + Shay accept the Best Country Duo/Group Performance award for 'Speechless' onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
Dan + Shay and Luke Combs are the only double nominees at the upcoming People’s Choice Awards. The duo is nominated for all-genre The Group of 2021 and The Country Artist of 2021. Luke is also a nominee in the Country Artist category as well as all-genre The Male Artist of 2021. The People’s Choice Awards will air on Tuesday, December 7th at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC.
