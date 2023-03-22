Dan + Shay Give Fans A New Music Update

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay attend the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sarah Morris/FilmMagic)

In an update posted on Instagram, Dan + Shay finally gave their fans an update after being silent for over 2 months.

They said, “Hi, we’ve been quiet on social media lately but wanted to check in and let y’all know we’re alive. We’ve been spending every single day in the studio working on a new album that we can’t wait for you to hear. The last 10 years have been the most incredible ride thanks to your support, so we feel the responsibility to bring you our best work yet. We’ve written songs, recorded songs, written more songs, recorded more songs, and feel so good about how things are shaping up. As soon as it’s ready, you’ll be the first to know.”

They continued, “And while we’ve been camped out in the studio, ‘You’ has been climbing the charts thanks to our friends at country radio, so don’t forget to keep requesting it at your local station(s) Thank y’all so much for being patient with us while we prepare for the next chapter.”

I’m looking forward to hearing new Dan & Shay music are you?