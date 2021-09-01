DAN + SHAY, CARRIE UNDERWOOD TEAM UP ON SONG FOR MOVIE SOUNDTRACK

Dan + Shay have teamed up with Carrie Underwood on a song called “Only Us” for the Dear Evan Hansen movie soundtrack. The movie is the film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical. It will be in theaters on September 24th, while the soundtrack will also be released that day
“Only Us” will officially be released on Friday (September 3rd).
The Dear Evan Hansen soundtrack will also feature music from Tori Kelly, Finneas and Sam Smith, among others.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Dan + Shay (@danandshay)
A post shared by Dan + Shay (@danandshay)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)
A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)