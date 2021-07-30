      Weather Alert

Dan + Shay aren’t “Lying”: They’ve got more new music coming your way right now

Jul 30, 2021 @ 11:00am

Warner Music Nashville

Dan + Shay are continuing to roll out new music off their upcoming album, Good Things. The country duo dropped their new tune, “Lying,” this week, a bouncy, piano-driven heartbreak tune that puts lead singer Shay Mooney’s vocal prowess front and center. 

To go along with their new song, the pair dropped a music video that the two band mates meeting in the dive-y, Western-themed Cactus Club, nursing their broken hearts with tequila before they hop on stage to perform.

Speaking of hopping on stage, Dan + Shay are planning to celebrate the release of Good Things with a special show at The Great Lawn in Centennial Park in Nashville. It’ll be the first major concert event to happen there, and will take place August 13, the same day that Good Things comes out.

Good Things will be the band’s fourth album to date. It includes the chart-topping “I Should Probably Go to Bed,” as well as “10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay’s hit duet with Justin Bieber. When they announced their new album earlier this month, they also shared its title track.

