Dan + Shay are “Speechless” at the Vegas wedding of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Todd Williamson/NBCDan + Shay not only performed on the Billboard Music Awards and took home the Top Country Duo trophy Wednesday night, they also found time to work in a gig as wedding singers.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney did their #1 hit “Speechless” at the surprise Vegas wedding of Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner.

“Speechless,” of course, is the perfect song, because it was inspired by the first time Dan and Shay each saw their wives on their own wedding days. Earlier, they performed it on the show with Tori Kelly.

Dan + Shay are pals with the Jonas Brothers. Last summer, Nick Jonas showed up to take in the duo’s free Nashville concert as they celebrated the massive success of “Tequila.”

