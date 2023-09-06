98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Dan + Shay are headed to this weekend’s ‘College GameDay’

September 6, 2023 1:30PM CDT
Share
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Country music’s coming to College GameDay on Saturday, September 9.

Dan + Shay recently announced on Instagram that they’ll be taking the performance stage on the upcoming edition of the pregame show. 

“COLLEGE FOOTBALL IS OFFICIALLY BACK and we’re celebrating by performing LIVE at @collegegameday in Tuscaloosa this Saturday before @alabamafbl vs. @texasfootball. This is going to be one for the books,” Dan + Shay caption their Instagram post.

The post also includes a funny video of Dan Smyers throwing the football to Shay Mooney, who misses the catch and gets smacked on the face while sharing their “big announcement.”

Catch Dan + Shay live on ESPN’s College Gameday September 9 at 9 a.m. ET.

Dan + Shay’s upcoming album, Bigger Houses, arrives September 15 and is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Lainey Wilson's Weight Loss Process Takes Off 70 Pounds
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FARTICLES: If You Sleep in 'Invisible Pajamas,' DON'T. Here's Why.
3

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Someone at Work Drives You Nuts? Do THIS.
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FIRSTS: How Long You Should Wait Before a First Kiss Might Surprise You

Recent Posts