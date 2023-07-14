98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Dan + Shay Announce New ‘Bigger Houses’ Album

July 14, 2023 5:16PM CDT
(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Dan + Shay just announced their next studio album.

The duo’s fifth album is called ‘Bigger Houses’ and it will be available later this summer.

“Save Me the Trouble,” “Heartbreak on the Map” and “Bigger Houses” are three songs fans who pre-order the album will get immediately. It goes on sale Sept. 15, but the pre-order begins today.

“Save Me the Trouble” is Dan + Shay’s new radio single, and it is out now.

What’s your favorite track by the duo, and why?

