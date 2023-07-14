Dan + Shay Announce New ‘Bigger Houses’ Album

Dan + Shay just announced their next studio album.

The duo’s fifth album is called ‘Bigger Houses’ and it will be available later this summer.

“Save Me the Trouble,” “Heartbreak on the Map” and “Bigger Houses” are three songs fans who pre-order the album will get immediately. It goes on sale Sept. 15, but the pre-order begins today.

“Save Me the Trouble” is Dan + Shay’s new radio single, and it is out now.

What’s your favorite track by the duo, and why?