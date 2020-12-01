Damson Idris shares the 'Snowfall' season four teaser-trailer

Matthias Clamer/FXGet ready! FX’s Snowfall is gearing up for a thrilling return in spring of 2021.
On Monday, star Damson Idris shared the teaser-trailer for season four of the series, co-created and executive-produced by late filmmaker John Singleton.
The drama will return with Idris’ character, Franklin Saint, recovering from a gunshot wound he received, while being at the forefront of a California drug empire during the 1980s crack epidemic.
“Everybody looking at me like I got something wrong with me,” he says in the trailer, as he attempts to restore order and get business back up and running.
“You do have something wrong with you,” adds Franklin’s mother, Cissy, played by Michael Hyatt.
Snowfall, the first three seasons of which are available on Hulu, also stars Carter Hudson, Angela Lewis, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Isaiah John, Malcolm M. Mays, Kevin Carroll, and Amin Joseph, as Franklin’s uncle, Jerome.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.