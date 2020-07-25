Dammit. Are People Who Curse More Intelligent?
People who curse are more intelligent than others, though it might seem the other way around.
A new study reveals that, while you might think it is a sign of poor vocabulary, or low intelligence, swearing actually appears to be indicative of smarts. Researchers now know that cursing is a feature of the language which an articulate or artistic speaker will use, to communicate with maximum effectiveness… pack that punch.
However, foul-mouthed but truly smart people also know when swearing is absolutely inappropriate.
[$&i+!!!]