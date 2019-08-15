Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Plane Crashes
Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife have escaped a fiery plane crash in Tennessee.
The harrowing incident occurred Thursday afternoon when a private plane carrying the famed NASCAR driver and his wife, Amy, skidded off the runway upon landing at Elizabethton Municipal Airport, officials say. Although the plane, a Cessna Citation, immediately burst into flames, “everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation,” says Earnhardt’s sister, Kelley.
A rep for the Elizabethton Fire Department says two pilots and a third passenger were also on board.