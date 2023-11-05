Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reached Out to Give Cole Swindell Advice on Losing his Father after Hearing “You Should Be Here”

Dale Earnhardt, Jr. understands the pain of losing a father. So, after he heard Cole Swindell’s “You Should Be Here,” he contacted Swindell to share advice about losing someone he loved.

Cole joined Dale on “The Dale Jr. Download” podcast, to discuss how the song inspired Dale Jr. to contact Cole, even though they had never met.

According to Dale, “When I first heard it, you immediately connect the comparisons – he lost his dad, I lost my dad. He wrote the song about that, it absolutely word for word fits anyone who’s ever lost their dad; that song just plugs right into all the emotions.”

Earnhardt explained that, even though years have gone by since his father’s passing, there are experiences and people that he wishes he could tell his dad about.

What helped you the most after the loss of your parent?