98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reached Out to Give Cole Swindell Advice on Losing his Father

November 5, 2023 8:00AM CST
Share
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reached Out to Give Cole Swindell Advice on Losing his Father
(Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reached Out to Give Cole Swindell Advice on Losing his Father after Hearing “You Should Be Here”

Dale Earnhardt, Jr. understands the pain of losing a father.  So, after he heard Cole Swindell’s “You Should Be Here,” he contacted Swindell to share advice about losing someone he loved.

Cole joined Dale on “The Dale Jr. Download” podcast, to discuss how the song inspired Dale Jr. to contact Cole, even though they had never met.

According to Dale, “When I first heard it, you immediately connect the comparisons – he lost his dad, I lost my dad.  He wrote the song about that, it absolutely word for word fits anyone who’s ever lost their dad; that song just plugs right into all the emotions.”

Earnhardt explained that, even though years have gone by since his father’s passing, there are experiences and people that he wishes he could tell his dad about.

What helped you the most after the loss of your parent?

More about:
#ColeSwindell
#DaleEarnhardtJr
#Grief
#Grieving
#LossofaParent
#YouShouldBeHere

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Long your Halloween Candy Will Last
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Costumes - Most and Least Attractive
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eating Pumpkin May Help You Look Younger, Lose Weight

Recent Posts