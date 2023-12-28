Dads Who Don’t Buy Gifts – Social Media Is Calling You Out

Aubree Jones started the conversation with a PSA “for husbands everywhere,” in a video. It shows a family opening their stockings. The husband asks if the empty stocking is extra, but it wasn’t a spare: It belonged to Mom.

Jones said it took her husband 10 years to notice her empty stocking. The video has collected over 12 million views.

The main criticism is that, while dad might buy a big-ticket item, the small details go unnoticed.

(Unwrap more, here: Business Insider)