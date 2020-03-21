Dad Uses Math Lesson To Explain Why Toilet Paper Hoarding Is Unnecessary
You’ve likely witnessed the panic buying at the stores, with people hauling away pallets of toilet paper. But do you actually realize how long those rolls will last?
The dad of TikTok user, named naomi, does.
He did the math. “Go to Costco, big huge thing of toilet paper has 30 rolls. Now each [roll] has 425 sheets. That is 12,750 sheets per case of toilet paper. So that means 20 sheets per s**t. Which comes down to 637.5 s**ts per case. And that is 45.5 s**ts per day,” he explains.
“So a person who grabbed four cases of toilet paper from Costco for a family of four, quarantined for the required 14 days, would need to s**t 182 times a day to use the purchased amount of toilet paper at 20 sheets per s**t,” he continued, then finished his lesson with:
“Now let’s all calm down.”