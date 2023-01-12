Joel Hentrich took up pickleball, a few years ago. He even won tournaments with his brother.

But on November 23rd, 2022, the unexpected happened: The 35-year-old dad tore a neck artery, as he turned his head to track the ball.

“I felt a pop in the back of my neck,” Hentrich said. “About two minutes after it happened, I was having to be helped over to the bench with support because I couldn’t stand on my own at all.”

In addition to the torn artery, Hentrich suffered three strokes.

Fortunately, it looks like the dad will make a full recovery. And he vows to continue playing.

Check out more, here: (NY Post)