Dad Jokes Are Good for You?

A punny dad is a good parent!

Humor research has found the “dad joke” (AKA a bad joke) is good for your kids… because it teaches them to survive embarrassment.

In a piece for British Psychological Society, researcher Marc Hye-Knudsen said: “By continually telling their children jokes that are so bad that they’re embarrassing, fathers may push their children’s limits for how much embarrassment they can handle.” This can help show kids that such feelings are not fatal.

One day, they might even repeat the same terrible jokes to their own kids, and continue the age-old tradition. Get started with this groaner from Twitter user @dadsaysjokes: Elevators terrify me… I’m taking steps to avoid them.

