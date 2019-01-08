Dad Invents App That Insures Your Kid Will Answer Your Texts
By Roy Gregory
|
Jan 8, 2019 @ 9:24 AM

Do your kids take forever to reply to your texts? A fellow parent has made an app that will lock the child’s phone until they answer you.
Nick Herbert’s app is called ReplyASAP. It makes a sound alerting the kid that you texted even if the phone is in silent mode.
The app was intended for young people but Herbert said the feature could be used for elderly family members as well.
Currently, the app is only available for Android phones. An iOS version is not ready yet. Here’s more from Buzzfeed.

