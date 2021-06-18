Dad Bods Are In!

Planet Fitness does this poll for Father’s Day each year . . . even though it seems like it might HURT their business more than help it.
An annual survey on DAD BODS found they’re more popular than ever . . . 70% of women now say it’s an attractive look. And 69% of men with dad bods say they’re confident about it now, up from 64% a few years ago.
80% of women think dad bods are a sign of confidence. 65% described it as a “sexy” look. And 59% would rather be with a guy who’s got a little jiggle than someone who’s solid muscle.