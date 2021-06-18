      Weather Alert

Dad Bods Are In!

Jun 18, 2021 @ 4:05pm
Portrait of a happy father and son enjoying a piggyback ride outdoors

Planet Fitness does this poll for Father’s Day each year . . . even though it seems like it might HURT their business more than help it.

 

 

An annual survey on DAD BODS found they’re more popular than ever . . . 70% of women now say it’s an attractive look.  And 69% of men with dad bods say they’re confident about it now, up from 64% a few years ago.

 

 

80% of women think dad bods are a sign of confidence.  65% described it as a “sexy” look.  And 59% would rather be with a guy who’s got a little jiggle than someone who’s solid muscle.

