DaBaby is on daddy duty in the music video for “More Money, More Problems”

Nov 23, 2020 @ 4:30pm

Jackie DimaliigRapper DaBaby is in daddy mode in the music video for his new single, “More Money, More Problems.”

The video finds the North Carolina rapper on daddy duty with his daughter Renny, as the two play in stacks of hundred-dollar bills and shower each other with kisses and hugs.

Other scenes feature DaBaby and Renny having fun in the theater room at DaBaby’s lavish and luxurious “Kirk Estate.” The house is decked out with a rounded white couch, Louis Vuitton wallpaper and rugs, as well as the red piano from his “Rockstar” video.

“More Money, More Problems” comes from DaBaby’s My Brother’s Keeper (Long Live G) EP. It’s dedicated to his late brother Glenn Allen Johnson, who was shot and killed earlier this month. 

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)



By Rachel George
