DaBaby announces new music video with Quavo dropping tonight
Universal Music Group
Turn your notifications on! DaBaby has announced his new music video for “Pick Up,” featuring Quavo, is dropping tonight.
The North Carolina rapper shared this special announcement on Instagram.
“8 PM tonight,” DaBaby wrote, sharing a teaser of the music video.
Of course, DaBaby tapped his go-to video director Reel Goats for this visual which looks like a movie with special effects and recreated scenes from the popular ’90s film Friday. Another clip finds DaBaby, as an astronaut in a spacesuit, taking off into the stars.
Fans on social media are still reeling over DaBaby’s BLAME IT ON BABY medley performance at the 2020 MTV VMAs this past weekend.
But fans are excited to receive another visual from DaBaby’s third album, following “Peep Hole,” “No Dribble,” “Jump” as well as his “Rockstar” (Black Lives Matter) Remix.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.