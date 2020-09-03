DaBaby and Quavo travel through time in the new “Pick Up” video
Universal MusicLate Wednesday evening, DaBaby dropped the visual for his Quavo-assisted song, “Pick Up,” from his latest album, Blame It On Baby.
In the Reel Goats-directed video, DaBaby hangs out in a warehouse while scrolling through his phone. The blue light from his phone transports him into a space-time warp to join Quavo in a room full of phones.
Other scenes feature Quavo as an exterminator and DaBaby as an astronaut in space before crashing into Quavo’s work van, as well as a few references the popular 90s film Friday. Deebo and Big Worm were there, too.
The “Pick Up” visual follows DaBaby’s Blame It On Baby medley performance at the MTV VMAs, just weeks after he dropped off the deluxe version of his third album. After its original release in April, the album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart — marking his second album to top the chart after Kirk. Each song also placed on the Billboard Hot 100 list, including “Rockstar,” which has spent the last 12 weeks atop Billboard‘s Songs of the Summer chart.
By Rachel George
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)