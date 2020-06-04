D Smoke kicks off ‘Billboard’s Black Music Month playlist to “Give hope and inspire strength”
John Lamparski/Getty ImagesD Smoke kicked off Billboard’s Black Music Month playlist with his A Piece of Mine 2020 playlist to soothe the heartache placed upon the black community due to the recent tragic deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and so many others.
The Rhythm + Flow winner plans to “give hope and inspire strength” with a playlist featuring songs by Stevie Wonder, Outkast’s “Babylon,” Common, Lauryn Hill, King, and Smoke himself, for “Top of the Morning” from his debut album, Black Habits. There are also classics, such as Bill Withers‘ “Lovely Day” and Marvin Gaye‘s “What’s Going On.”
Billboard will to uplift and empower many artist-curated playlists every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for the remainder of the month.
By Megan Stone
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.