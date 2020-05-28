CVS Is Adding Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Locations in Joliet, Tinley Park & Aurora
Cars idle in line as patients wait to self-take a COVID-19 virus test at a drive thru for the CVS Pharmacy in Danvers, Mass., Friday, May 15, 2020. CVS has expanded their testing sites. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
CVS is expanding the number of locations for drive-thru coronavirus testing.
The pharmacy announced plans to open 1,000 sites across the country.
On Thursday, CVS rolled out additional locations in states like Illinois, California, Florida, Ohio, Georgia, Michigan, Massachusetts, Maine, and Rhode Island.
Here are some of the local CVS Covid-19 Testing Site Locations:
CVS Pharmacy, 1910 Montgomery Road, Aurora, IL 60504
CVS Pharmacy, 8911 Ogden Avenue, Brookfield, IL 60513
CVS Pharmacy, 6210 Main Street, Downers Grove, IL 60516
CVS Pharmacy, 3200 Flossmoor Road, Flossmoor, IL 60422
CVS Pharmacy, 2375 Drauden Road, Joliet, IL 60434
CVS Pharmacy, 14701 S Pulaski Road, Midlothian, IL 60445
CVS Pharmacy, 3400 Lincoln Highway, Olympia Fields, IL 60461
CVS Pharmacy, 16701 South Harlem Avenue, Tinley Park, IL 60467
You must register in advance on CVS.com. Testing kits will be handed out through the pharmacy drive-thru. The self-service tests are then sent to a third-party and results are given in around three days. Here’s the complete story from ABC-7 Chicago.