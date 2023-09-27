98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Currently, there is a 30,000 blood unit shortage in the US

September 27, 2023 6:57AM CDT
Currently, there is a 30,000 blood unit shortage in the US. Donated blood is separated into plasma, red and white blood cells, platelets, antibodies and other components. The Red Cross supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood needs, but only around 7 million Americans annually give blood, which is only about 3% of the eligible population. Joy Squier of the Chicago Chapter of the Red Cross said that you never know when someone will need blood, as cancer patients use approximately 50% of the donated blood, and accident victims can use up to 100 units of blood right away.

