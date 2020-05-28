Current Badfinger lineup releases new version of “Baby Blue” featuring Matthew Sweet
Cleopatra RecordsThe current lineup of veteran U.K. rock band Badfinger has teamed up with acclaimed modern rocker Matthew Sweet to record a new version of their enduring 1971 tune “Baby Blue” that’s been released as a digital single and via streaming services.
The updated version of “Baby Blue” features lead vocals by Badfinger’s sole surviving original member, singer/guitarist Joey Molland, with Sweet adding backing vocals and guitar.
“Baby Blue” was written and originally sung by founding Badfinger singer/rhythm guitarist Pete Ham, while Molland played lead guitar on the track. The song peaked at #14 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1971, and gained new attention a few years ago when it was used in the last scene of the final episode of the hit drama series Breaking Bad.
Sadly, Ham, who wrote most of Badfinger’s major hits, died by suicide in 1975 at the age of 27.
In addition to continuing to front the current incarnation of Badfinger, Molland has been working on a new solo studio album, tentatively titled Be True to Yourself, with veteran producer Mark Hudson. You can find out more about the project at Kickstarter.com.
Sweet is perhaps best known for 1990s modern-rock hits including “Girlfriend,” “The Ugly Truth” and “Sick of Myself.” Interestingly, he previously recorded a version of “Baby Blue” with The Bangles‘ Susanna Hoffs that appeared on the deluxe version of their 2009 collaborative album, Under the Covers, Vol. 2.
By Matt Friedlander
