“Cupid of Chaos” will spend Valentines Day in Jail

A man dubbed the “Cupid of Chaos” was arrested in Ohio. He’s accused of being married to at least four women, maybe five, in as many states. Michael Middleton, 43, is being held without bail in a Columbus jail on charges that include domestic violence, assault and driving under the influence. But his bigger legal issue may be his being married to different women in New Hampshire, Alabama, Georgia and Kentucky. He was arrested in Columbus after a tipster who knew where he was staying called sheriff’s dispatchers. Middleton has allegedly left a trail of broken hearts and emptied bank accounts. One of his alleged wives, Ashley Climer, 25, said she and Middleton were married in April 2016 in Williamsburg, Kentucky, after they met on Facebook a month earlier.