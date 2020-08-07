Culvert Project Closes Manhattan Monee Road
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced on Friday morning that a culvert replacement project on Manhattan Monee Road from Kankakee Street, in Manhattan, to U.S. 45 (South La Grange Road), in Green Garden, begins this week.
The project will require closing Manhattan Monee Road to through traffic from just east of Illinois 52 (State Street/North Street) to U.S. 45. A detour will direct motorists to U.S. 52 and U.S. 45. The work is expected to be completed by the end of October. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Alternative routes are strongly encouraged. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.