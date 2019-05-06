Cubs Win Their 7th In a Row, Sweep Cards Out of First Place

Coming into Friday’s opening game, the Cubs and Cardinals were 2 of the hottest teams in baseball. The Cardinals came into town 2 1/2 games in first place ahead of the Cubs. After a complete game 4-0 gem on Friday by Kyle Hendricks, a 6-5 Cubs victory on Saturday, and last nights nationally televised 13-5 drubbing of the Cardinals the Cubs are now in first place all by themselves.

Since starting the season 2-7, the Cubs have won 17 of 22 (7 in a row) and are playing the brand of baseball most experts and the Cubs imagined. Starting pitching has been a key. In their last 22 games, Cubs pitchers have combined to post a 2.48 ERA (56 earned runs in 203 innings). The offense has been fueled by Jason Heyward, Wilson Contreras, and the all-worldly Javier Baez. But now Anthony Rizzo has been on a tear and Kris Bryant is starting to get it going. The Cubs are rolling but still have one glaring weakness, an established closer. Pedro Strop has done well in that role but most agree he might be a better 8th or 7th inning guy. The first month of the season (31 games) are now complete. There’s a long way to go but one thing’s for sure, this Cubs team is going to give fans a lot to cheer for!