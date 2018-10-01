Cubs vs. Brewers Everything You Need to Know about Todays Game

MLB fans get a bonus this year! TWO of the six divisions, ended in a TIE. The Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers both finished with 95 wins in the National League Central, and the Colorado Rockies and the L.A. Dodgers both had 91 wins in the National League West. The Cubs will host the Milwaukee Brewers @ Wrigley Field today @ noon. The winner captures the NL Central and will host game 1 of the NLDS on Thursday. The loser will host a winner take all Wild-Card Game tomorrow. Tickets for this game are on sale now and YES you CAN GET TICKETS to todays game! Click here for tickets. This is the first time since 2009 that there’s been a tie at the top of a division. The Cubs went 11-8 against the Brewers this season. But, they started winning 8 of the first 9 games of the season series, then the Brewers won 7 of the last 10. Jose Quintana will pitch for the Cubs against Brewers. Quintana has pitched 8 games against the Brewers going 6-2, 1.60 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 63 strikeouts, 14 unintentional walks, 67 1/3 innings and one shutout. Last time he pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings against them and the previous time gave up just two runs in 6 2/3 innings. The Brewers did light him up on Aug. 14 (6 IP, 5 ER), but pretty much every other time he’s faced them, he’s shut them down. Jhoulys Chacin (15-8, 3.56) will start for the Brewers but look for them to go to their very strong bullpen in todays game. The key to the game will be to get to their starting pitcher early!

Here how to watch today’s game:

NL Central tiebreaker: Brewers (95-67) at Cubs (95-67)

Date : Monday, Oct. 1

: Monday, Oct. 1 Time : 12:05pm

: 12:05pm Location : Wrigley Field in Chicago

: Wrigley Field in Chicago TV channel : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Live stats: GameTracker

The American League playoff teams are the Red Sox, the Indians, and the Astros, with the Yankees playing the A’s for the Wild Card. In the National League, the only thing that’s been decided is that the Braves are in.