      Weather Alert

Cubs Sued For Violating Americans with Disabilities Act.

Jul 15, 2022 @ 7:50am

The Cubs are being sued over allegations of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.  The United States Attorney’s Office in Chicago filed a federal civil lawsuit against the team, accusing them of failing to ensure that recent renovations at Wrigley Field were appropriately accessible to individuals with disabilities.  The suit claims the Cubs failed to provide wheelchair users with adequate sight lines as compared to standing patrons or incorporate wheelchair seating into new premium clubs and group seating areas.

Popular Posts
Win Jimmy Buffett Tickets!
Win Tickets to Chris Stapleton’s All American Road Show!
FRISKY FRIDAY FATALITIES: Martha Stewart Is 'Waiting Out' a Couple of Marriages to Date the Husbands
The Dirty Shirley Is The Unofficial Drink Of Summer!
‘Thor’ Toys Available at McDonald's
Connect With Us Listen To Us On