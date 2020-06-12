Cubs & Sox Day 2 Draft Picks with Video on Each
Chicago Cubs 2020 draft picks: Day 2 selections include 3 pitchers — 1 of whom was clocked at 105 mph — and a power-hitting outfielder
Here are the Chicago Cubs’ picks:
First round, No. 16: Ed Howard, SS https://www.mlb.com/video/2020-draft-ed-howard-ss?t=mlb-draft
Second round, No. 51: Burl Carraway, LHP https://www.mlb.com/video/2020-draft-burl-carraway-lhp?t=mlb-draft
Third round: No. 88: Jordan Nwogu, OF https://www.mlb.com/video/2020-draft-jordan-nwogu?t=mlb-draft
Fourth round: No. 117: Luke Little, LHP https://www.mlb.com/video/2020-draft-luke-little-lhp?t=mlb-draft
Fifth round: No. 147: Koen Moreno, RHP https://www.mlb.com/video/cubs-draft-p-koen-moreno-no-147
Chicago White Sox 2020 draft picks: All 4 selections on Day 2 are pitchers, including Jared Kelley, the Gatorade National Player of the Year
Here are the White Sox’s picks.
- First round, No. 11: Garrett Crochet, LHP https://www.mlb.com/video/2020-draft-garrett-crochet-lhp?t=mlb-draft
- Second round, No. 47: Jared Kelley, RHP https://www.mlb.com/video/2020-draft-jared-kelley-rhp?t=mlb-draft
- Third round, No. 83: Adisyn Coffey, RHP https://youtu.be/f4lu8_Gt51A
- Fourth round, No. 112: Kade Mechals, RHP https://youtu.be/ayelXSaHNtQ
- Fifth round, No. 142: Bailey Horn, LHP https://www.mlb.com/video/2020-draft-bailey-horn-lhp?t=mlb-draft