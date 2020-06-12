      Weather Alert

Cubs & Sox Day 2 Draft Picks with Video on Each

Jun 12, 2020 @ 7:04am

Chicago Cubs 2020 draft picks: Day 2 selections include 3 pitchers — 1 of whom was clocked at 105 mph — and a power-hitting outfielder

Here are the Chicago Cubs’ picks:

First round, No. 16: Ed Howard, SS       https://www.mlb.com/video/2020-draft-ed-howard-ss?t=mlb-draft
Second round, No. 51: Burl Carraway, LHP  https://www.mlb.com/video/2020-draft-burl-carraway-lhp?t=mlb-draft
Third round: No. 88: Jordan Nwogu, OF  https://www.mlb.com/video/2020-draft-jordan-nwogu?t=mlb-draft
Fourth round: No. 117: Luke Little, LHP  https://www.mlb.com/video/2020-draft-luke-little-lhp?t=mlb-draft
Fifth round: No. 147: Koen Moreno, RHP    https://www.mlb.com/video/cubs-draft-p-koen-moreno-no-147

 

Chicago White Sox 2020 draft picks: All 4 selections on Day 2 are pitchers, including Jared Kelley, the Gatorade National Player of the Year

Here are the White Sox’s picks.

 

