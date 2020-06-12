Cubs & Sox Day 2 Draft Picks with Video on Each

Chicago Cubs 2020 draft picks: Day 2 selections include 3 pitchers — 1 of whom was clocked at 105 mph — and a power-hitting outfielder

Here are the Chicago Cubs’ picks:

First round, No. 16: Ed Howard, SS https://www.mlb.com/video/2020-draft-ed-howard-ss?t=mlb-draft

Second round, No. 51: Burl Carraway, LHP https://www.mlb.com/video/2020-draft-burl-carraway-lhp?t=mlb-draft

Third round: No. 88: Jordan Nwogu, OF https://www.mlb.com/video/2020-draft-jordan-nwogu?t=mlb-draft

Fourth round: No. 117: Luke Little, LHP https://www.mlb.com/video/2020-draft-luke-little-lhp?t=mlb-draft

Fifth round: No. 147: Koen Moreno, RHP https://www.mlb.com/video/cubs-draft-p-koen-moreno-no-147

