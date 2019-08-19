Cubs show their inner “Kid” in Williamsport, Beat Pirates for first Road Series Win Since May
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez signs autographs in the stands of Volunteer Stadium while sitting with members of the team from Italy before at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)
Sometimes it takes a bunch of Little Leaguers to bring out the kid in adults! Well last night the Cubs played a Major League game in Williamsport, PA where the Little League World Series is hosting their annual playoffs and they took full advantage of hanging out with 12 and 13 year-olds! Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and even Cubs manager Joe Maddon took turns sliding down the famous outfield hill on cardboard before the game.
The Bleacher Report showed a bunch of videos of Cubs players , playing like kids with the kids that were playing in the Little League World Series Playoffs:
The fun with the kids proved to be magic for the Cubs who cruised to a 7-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates, capturing their first road series win since May 19th. Here’s more on the game from NBC Sports.