White Sox Eliminated from Playoffs, Cubs Play Win or Go Home Game Today

The season is over for the White Sox after falling to the A’s in their best-of-three AL Wild Card Series. Chad Pinder singled in the go-ahead runs in the fifth inning as the Athletics pushed past Chicago 6-4 in the deciding Game Three in Oakland. Luis Robert drilled a 487-foot home run for the Sox, while Evan Marshall took the loss in relief.
The Cubs and Marlins will make up Game Two this afternoon in their NL Wild Card Series at Wrigley Field. The game was postponed yesterday due to forecasted inclement weather throughout the day. Chicago ace Yu Darvish and Miami rookie Sixto Sánchez will start against each other in a win-or-go-home game for the Cubs. First pitch today at 1:08pm. Should the Wild Card Series reach a decisive Game three, that game would be played tomorrow afternoon @ 2:38pm. The Winner of the Cubs-Marlins series would play the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday in Houston.
DIVISION SERIES: Best-of-five, ALDS in San Diego and Los Angeles, California, NLDS in Arlington and Houston, Texas
Monday, Oct. 5
AL Division Series A Game 1, San Diego (1/8 vs. 4/5 winners), TBS , Sling (free trial)
AL Division Series B Game 1, Los Angeles (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), TBS, Sling (free trial)
Tuesday, Oct. 6
AL Division Series A Game 2, San Diego (1/8 vs 4/5 winners), TBS, Sling (free trial)
AL Division Series B Game 2, Los Angeles (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), TBS, Sling (free trial)
NL Division Series A Game 1, Arlington (1/8 vs. 4/5 winners), FS1 or MLBN, fuboTV (free trial)
NL Division Series B Game 1, Houston (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), FS1 or MLBN, fuboTV (free trial)
Wednesday, Oct. 7
AL Division Series A Game 3, San Diego (1/8 vs 4/5 winners), TBS, Sling (free trial)
AL Division Series B Game 3, Los Angeles (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), TBS, Sling (free trial)
NL Division Series A Game 2, Arlington (1/8 vs. 4/5 winners), FS1 or MLBN, fuboTV (free trial)
NL Division Series B Game 2, Houston (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), FS1 or MLBN, fuboTV (free trial)
Thursday, Oct. 8
AL Division Series A Game 4, San Diego (1/8 vs 4/5 winners), TBS, Sling (free trial)
AL Division Series B Game 4, Los Angeles (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), TBS, Sling (free trial)
NL Division Series A Game 3, Arlington (1/8 vs. 4/5 winners), FS1 or MLBN, fuboTV (free trial)
NL Division Series B Game 3, Houston (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), FS1 or MLBN, fuboTV (free trial)
Friday, Oct. 9
AL Division Series A Game 5, San Diego (1/8 vs 4/5 winners), TBS, Sling (free trial)
AL Division Series B Game 5, Los Angeles (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), TBS, Sling (free trial)
NL Division Series A Game 4, Arlington (1/8 vs. 4/5 winners), FS1, fuboTV (free trial)
NL Division Series B Game 4, Houston (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), FS1, fuboTV (free trial)
Saturday, Oct. 10
NL Division Series A Game 5, Arlington (1/8 vs. 4/5 winners), FS1, fuboTV (free trial)
NL Division Series B Game 5, Houston (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), FS1, fuboTV (free trial)
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES Best-of-seven: ALCS in San Diego, California; NLCS in Arlington, Texas
ALCS Game 1: Sunday, Oct. 11, TBS, Sling (free trial)
NLCS Game 1: Monday, Oct. 12, FOX or FS1, fuboTV (free trial)
ALCS, Game 2: Monday, Oct. 12, TBS, Sling (free trial)
NLCS Game 2: Tuesday, Oct. 13, FOX or FS1, fuboTV (free trial)
ALCS Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 13, TBS, Sling (free trial)
NLCS Game 3, Wednesday, Oct. 14, FOX or FS1, fuboTV (free trial)
ALCS Game 4, Wednesday, Oct. 14, TBS, Sling (free trial)
NLCS, Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 15, FOX or FS1, fuboTV (free trial)
LCS Game 5: Thursday, Oct. 15, TBS, Sling (free trial)
NLCS, Game 5: Friday, Oct. 16, FOX or FS1, fuboTV (free trial)
ALCS, Game 6: Friday, Oct. 16, TBS, Sling (free trial)
NLCS, Game 6: Saturday, Oct. 17, FOX or FS1, fuboTV (free trial)
ALCS, Game 7: Saturday, Oct. 17, TBS, Sling (free trial)
NLCS, Game 7: Sunday, Oct. 18, FOX or FS1, fuboTV (free trial)
WORLD SERIES, best-of-seven, Arlington, Texas
Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 20, FOX, fuboTV (free trial)
Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 21, FOX, fuboTV (free trial)
Game 3: Friday, Oct. 23, FOX, fuboTV (free trial)
Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 24, FOX, fuboTV (free trial)
Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 25, FOX, fuboTV (free trial)
Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 27, FOX, fuboTV (free trial)
Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 28, FOX, fuboTV (free trial)
Here’s the complete look at the playoffs from MLB.com.