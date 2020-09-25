      Weather Alert

Cubs Plan For Limited Seating At Wrigley Field in 2021

Sep 25, 2020 @ 3:00pm

The Cubs organization is making some bold moves. They laid off 60 employees in their business department yesterday due to declining revenue as a result of COVID-19. The Cubs will also expect to go after limited seating for games at Wrigley Field in 2021. Their hope is for fans to be allowed into the ballpark without a vaccine for the virus. If limited seating is approved, season ticket holders would get priority for admission. Wrigley Field’s capacity is just over 41 thousand, but a significant reduction would continue to affect revenue.

