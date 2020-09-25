Cubs Plan For Limited Seating At Wrigley Field in 2021
The Cubs organization is making some bold moves. They laid off 60 employees in their business department yesterday due to declining revenue as a result of COVID-19. The Cubs will also expect to go after limited seating for games at Wrigley Field in 2021. Their hope is for fans to be allowed into the ballpark without a vaccine for the virus. If limited seating is approved, season ticket holders would get priority for admission. Wrigley Field’s capacity is just over 41 thousand, but a significant reduction would continue to affect revenue.