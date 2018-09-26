Cubs Lead Down to 1/2 game, Time to Panic?

With the Cubs 6-0 loss against the Pirates last night and the Brewers 12-4 win over the Cardinals, the Cubs lead in the NL Central is down to just 1/2 game. With just 5 games to go, the Cubs must turn on the switch to hold off the charging Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers have 1 game left with St. Louis and 3 to end the year at home with the Detroit Tigers. Things are not looking good. The Tigers are 64-93 so don’t look for them to give the Brewers much of a fight. You can also count on the Cardinals to scratch and claw against the Cubs because they’re fighting the Rockies for the final Wild Card Playoff slot.

There are so many problems for the Cubs can they somehow turn it around this week? Kris Bryant hitting but not driving the ball out of the park and having an “MVP” season. While Javier Baez is having a career year, most of the Cubs players (Wilson Contrerrez, Kyle Schwarber, Anothony Rizzo, & Ian Happ) are having down years production wise. And let’s not forget they lost their closer Brandon Morrow, and the designated closer Pedro Strope is not available until the playoffs. The Cubs are 12-11 in September and still have the best record in the National League but they must wake up for these last 5 games. They can limp into the playoffs as a wild-card but they don’t want to do that. The Cubs have 2 games left with Pittsburgh a team that has the best record in the National League over the past month. They’ve also lost the last 4 against the Pirates. So ask yourself ….is this team capable of going on a run the last 5 games? Of course they are, but Cub fans are wondering who’s going to start hitting? Are Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks, Jose Quintana, Cole Hamels, & Mike Montgomery capable of throwing shut-out baseball? They will have to especially this weekend with the Cardinals lining up Adam Wainwright, Miles Mikolas, & Jack Flaherty this weekend. It promises to be very entertaining or completely frustrating for Cubs fans this week. But remember back just 5 short years ago, the Cubs were losing 100 games and only dreamed of sniffing the playoffs. Embrace the craziness Cub fans, it beats the alternative!