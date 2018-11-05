Cubs First Basemen Anthony Rizzo wins 2nd Gold Glove Award

Chicago Cubs First Basemen Anthony Rizzo was the only Chicago player to win a Gold Glove Award this year. The awards are given to the best defensive player at each position. Technically Rizzo is sharing the award with Freddie Freeman of the Braves. Javier Baez Baez did not get the honor at second base. Colorado’s D.J. LeMahieu edged out Baez.

Jason Heyward was also a finalist, in right field, but did not win. Atlanta’s Nick Markakis beat out the five-time Gold Glover. White Sox Center Fielder Adam Engel was the lone White Sox player that was nominated. He lost out toe Jackie Bradley Jr. of the Red Sox.

2018 Gold Glove Winners