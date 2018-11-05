Cubs First Basemen Anthony Rizzo wins 2nd Gold Glove Award
By Roy Gregory
|
Nov 5, 2018 @ 6:39 AM
Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo yells as he circles the bases after hitting a two-run homer off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez in the fourth inning in Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series, at Nationals Park, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Chicago Cubs First Basemen Anthony Rizzo was the only Chicago player to win a Gold Glove Award this year. The awards are given to the best defensive player at each position. Technically Rizzo is sharing the award with Freddie Freeman of the Braves. Javier Baez Baez did not get the honor at second base. Colorado’s D.J. LeMahieu edged out Baez.
Jason Heyward was also a finalist, in right field, but did not win. Atlanta’s Nick Markakis beat out the five-time Gold Glover. White Sox Center Fielder Adam Engel was the lone White Sox player that was nominated. He lost out toe Jackie Bradley Jr. of the Red Sox.

2018 Gold Glove Winners

POS. AL NL
C Salvador Perez, Royals Yadier Molina, Cardinals
1B Matt Olson, Athletics Freddie Freeman/Anthony Rizzo
2B Ian Kinsler, Red Sox DJ LeMahieu, Rockies
SS Andrelton Simmons, Angels Nick Ahmed, Diamondbacks
3B Matt Chapman, Athletics Nolan Arenado, Rockies
LF Alex Gordon, Royals Corey Dickerson, Pirates
CF Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox Ender Inciarte, Braves
RF Mookie Betts, Red Sox Nick Markakis, Braves
P Dallas Keuchel, Astros Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks
