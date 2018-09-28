Cubs vs. Cardinals, It Comes Down to the Last 3 Games

The Cubs blanked the Pirates last night to take a 1 game lead in the NL Central with 3 games left to play for both the Cubs and the Brewers. Isn’t it fitting that the Cubs can knock the Cardinals out of the playoffs with a sweep or taking 2 out of 3 this weekend. The Brewers have 3 to end the year at home with the Detroit Tigers so don’t expect much help from the Brew Crew.

The Cubs have overcome a boatload of injuries and a bit of controversy. Kris Bryant has sat out a portion of the season with a back problem, and is now on the bench after getting hit on the wrist 2 games ago. Addison Russell has been sitting out pending an MLB investigation into alleged Domestic Abuse and his fate is not expected to be announced until Sunday.

This last series at Wrigley Field will have a playoff feel to it for sure. The pitching matchups are Kyle Hendricks vs Adam Wainwright today, Cole Hamels vs Miles Mikolas on Saturday, & Mike Montgomery vs Jack Flaherty on Sunday. Earlier this week I said embrace the craziness Cub Fans. This will be an interesting weekend of baseball at Wrigley Field!