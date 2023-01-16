98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts Says Team Will Compete For NL Central Division

January 16, 2023 2:02PM CST
Share
Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts Says Team Will Compete For NL Central Division

Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts says the team will compete for the division this year.  He made the statement during the Cubs Convention over the weekend at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Hotel.  The Cubs have added several free agents to the roster including shortstop Dansby Swanson, right-handed pitcher Jameson Taillon, and center fielder Cody Bellinger.  Over the weekend, the team signed free agent first baseman Trey Mancini, who played with the Orioles and Astros last season.

Popular Posts

1

Holiday Lights - When They Come Down - Recycle Old or Broken Ones Here - Easy!
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FIBS: How Many Ways Can a Spouse Turn Down a Make-Out?
3

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FRESH: We Do Our Best __THIS__ in the Shower

Recent Posts