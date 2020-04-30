Cubs And White Sox Unveil Ticket Refund Options
The Cubs and White Sox are refunding tickets for March, April, and May games that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Season ticket holders for the Cubs have the option of receiving a credit plus a five-percent bonus for their tickets. Refunds for Cubs single-game ticket holders will be processed using the same method of payment within the next two weeks. White Sox fans who purchased individual game tickets will have the option to obtain a refund through the original purchaser’s account. Season ticket holders will be contacted directly by the Sox ticket sales and service department. (Metro News)