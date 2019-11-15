Crocs never broke my heart: Get your Luke Combs clogs now
ABC/Randy HolmesRemember the Luke–Combs-themed Crocs that were available exclusively at CMA Fest in Nashville last summer? Well, they’re back for a limited time, and you can order ’em online..
Officially named the “Luke Combs X Crocs Classic Realtree Clog,” the comfy foam shoes feature a green and brown camo pattern, complete with Jibbitz of Luke’s face, deer antlers, and more. Jibbitz are those small charms you can poke into the holes on the top of the shoes.
If that’s not country enough for you, you can even open a beer with the orange strap on the back of the clogs. They’ll run you $60, but you’d better hurry: Some of the larger men’s sizes especially are already sold out.
While Crocs seem to be a love-em or hate-em kinda thing, they seem to be popping up all over the place in country music these days. Guests at Universal’s post-CMA party could trade in their shoes for a pair of white Crocs, complete with Jibbitz of a treble clef, the letter “U,” the American flag, or a rainbow, in a nod to Kacey Musgraves.
