Crew Break Wall to Rescue 6 People Stuck in Chicago Skyscraper Elevator

Chicago Firefighters had to rescue six people including a pregnant woman from a skyscraper elevator. The call came in early Friday morning after the people had visited a restaurant at the 875 North Michigan Avenue building formerly known as the John Hancock building. Crews had to break into a wall to rescue the passengers because they were on an express elevator that didn’t have stops on each floor. The building is 100-stories tall. The battalion chief said it was a “precarious situation” because some of the elevator cables were broken.