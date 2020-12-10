Crest Hill Man Charged After Fleeing From Police
A 23-year-old Crest Hill man has been arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a firearm causing the suspect to flee. It was at 5:55pm on Wednesday that Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 800 block of West Jefferson Street. The driver of the vehicle was identified by authorities as David Woods. During the traffic stop, Officers detected the odor of burnt cannabis coming from the interior of the vehicle. Upon search of the vehicle, Officers recovered a handgun from underneath the driver seat. Woods was then placed into custody without incident. It was determined that the handgun had been reported stolen from another city.
Woods was transported to the Joliet Police Department. While Woods was being removed from the squad car at the Joliet Police Department, he ran from Officers while still handcuffed, but was immediately captured and brought into the Joliet Police Department where he was booked and later transported to the Will County Jail.
David Woods has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Weapon by Felon, Possession of Stolen Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, No FOID, Aggravated Resisting a Peace Officer, Escape and multiple traffic citations.