Crest Hill Joins The Regional Water Commission (RWC) To Provide Lake Michigan Water

Over the past year the City of Crest Hill has evaluated multiple sources to supply the City with water in the future. At a meeting of the Crest Hill City Council on January 17, 2022, the City Council voted to select Chicago and the Regional Water Commission (RWC) to provide Crest Hill with Lake Michigan water by 2030.
Crest Hill will reap the benefits of Chicago’s state-of-the-art Eugene Sawyer Water Purification Plant. The facility includes a microbiology and chemistry lab that continuously tests the water for safety. The Chicago Department of Water Management has over 2000 employees working 24/7 to reliably deliver high quality drinking water to all its customers.
Lake Michigan has been a safe, reliable, and renewable source of water for many communities for over 100 years. Crest Hill is joining several new communities across the area moving to Lake Michigan water.
“This decision gives the citizens of Crest Hill access to a system that purifies and distributes over 1 billion gallons of water each day. More than 6 1⁄2 million Illinois residents get their drinking water from Lake Michigan” said Mayor Soliman. “This is an exciting day for the future of the City of Crest Hill, we will have a high-quality sustainable water supply for generations” continued Soliman.
The next phase of work will begin immediately to establish the framework for the implementation of the new water system to provide Lake Michigan water to Crest Hill residents by 2030.
As a charter member, Crest Hill will start working with other communities to form the RWC with construction planned to start in 2024. Residents and businesses are encouraged to learn more about the alternative water source program at www.cityofcresthill.com/futurewater, or by following the initiative through Crest Hill’s Facebook and Twitter.