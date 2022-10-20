98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Crest Hill Hopes Public Can Identify This Man

October 20, 2022 6:01AM CDT
Crest Hill Police Department is once again releasing clear photos of a suspect in an alleged theft of a local grocery store. Police hope the public can identify the suspect. The theft happened on October 14th at the Super Mercados El Guero at 1520 Theodore Street in Crest Hill.

The man was driving a silver 2006-2009 GMC Envoy with black door handles, chrome wheels, window deflectors and a rust spot behind the rear passenger side tire.

If you can identify the individual, please contact Detective Steen at 815-741-5115.

